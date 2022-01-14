‘It would be like having another Thiago’ – Former Premier League striker suggests Liverpool should make a move for La Liga star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested Liverpool should make a move for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos after suggesting the Reds ‘need more’ in the midfield area.

The German international joined the Spanish side back in 2014 from Bayern Munich and has recently claimed he’d like to extend his contract with Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“I think they need more in that midfield area,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“Watching last night (v Arsenal), they need somebody with that little bit more creativity. It can be sometimes a little bit too robotic and they need somebody with that little bit of something special.

“Someone who can see a pass very quickly before it happens. Maybe try something a little bit different. Threading through balls to strikers instead of side to side, the safe pass and keeping possession.

“Someone who’s going to take that little bit of risk with a pass, like De Bruyne and Bernado Silva. These are players you need in your side.

“Toni Kroos has been a proven player for over a decade now. In the international setup, very, very, very well respected player.

“It would be like having another Thiago. Adding that experience in the dressing room and on the training ground.”

There is no doubting the quality and the work rate of our midfielders, but at times we lack the ability to calve teams open.

Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita certainly have the ability to produce eye-of-the-needle passes but getting a constant run of games out of the pair has proved difficult.

Although the signing of Kroos would not comply with our current transfer strategy which usually sees us buy players below the age of 25, Klopp may be tempted to make a move for the 32-year-old to improve our squad now rather than constantly thinking of the future.

Yesterday’s performance against Arsenal stressed the urgent need for attacking reinforcements as we sorely missed Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – they’re not just goalscorers, they’re also creators.

There are still over two weeks remaining in this month’s transfer window so a lot can still happen – for now, we need to support the team and get through the next few weeks until our star men return.