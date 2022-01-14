James Milner shares his thoughts on a disappointing 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of EFL Cup semi-final

James Milner played from the start in a tight match against Arsenal where we were unable to breakdown the 10-men, who were more than happy with a 0-0 draw.

Our vice captain was removed on the hour mark as Jurgen Klopp opted for a more attacking option in Curtis Jones but we were still unable to get a goal.

It leaves the game with everything to play for in the second leg at the Emirates and we will be hoping for the opposition to attempt to try and score, so that we can possibly utilise some space in behind.

After the game, our No.7 said: ‘Not the result we wanted, but plenty still to play for 🔴 #ynwa’.

The 36-year-old was put into the side to try and keep the midfield steady but the early sending off for Granit Xhaka meant we could afford to throw caution to the wind and try to attack a bit more.

It wasn’t to be, in terms of an Anfield victory, but it’s only half-time and we have plenty of reasons to look forward to the second leg.

You can view Milner's thoughts via his Instagram account:

