Jurgen Klopp on missing the absent AFCON stars and his belief that we couldn’t have been better prepared

Jurgen Klopp has been discussing how great a miss Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are, as the trio miss out through AFCON.

The match against Arsenal was the first real game where the trio were missed and it was clear that this period was always going to be a tough one, as our boss is tasked with replacing the irreplaceable.

We all knew this was coming but it was still an obvious hole left by the three and the post-match questions were always going to centre around our absent African stars.

The 54-year-old said: ‘Tell me one team who wouldn’t miss Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita? Could we have been better prepared for it? I don’t think so.’

There will be plenty of supporters who believe that we are not properly prepared for the missing trio but there is only so much that can be done for a six game period without them.

Having the attacking options so limited was always going to be tough but we can only get our heads down, get through the games and hope we can still pick up some points and wins.

