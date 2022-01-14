Jurgen Klopp thanks the ‘outstanding LFC Academy staff’ in his Arsenal programme notes

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the academy staff as he previewed the Arsenal game, in his programme notes.

Our boss was clearly thankful for their help during the very much disrupted build-up to the Shrewsbury Town game, where a lot of the first-team staff and players were involved in the COVID crisis that closed the training ground.

For so many youngsters to be given a chance in the team, it shows that they are all doing well in the academy and the German was more than happy to publicly thank them for their work.

The 54-year-old said: ‘I am never short of a positive word to say about the work our Academy guys do.

‘They help to nurture players who are exceptional young men as well as very talented athletes. Their hunger to learn is what stands out.

‘They come to us with a freshness and eagerness to absorb all the knowledge and experience of the more established stars around them.

‘That is because of the outstanding LFC Academy staff. The environment they create, the culture.

‘Ultimately the young players must be receptive, and how they adapt and integrate is very much down to them.

‘If you ask any of our first team they will tell you we are blessed with an exceptional group.

‘For our younger players, it really was a fantastic effort and I’m very grateful for how they performed for this team and the club’.

It’ll be a great boost for all the staff to see how appreciated they are and, given the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, there will likely be more chances for the youngsters this month.

We also have the FA Cup match against Cardiff City on the horizon and that will no doubt be another opportunity for many to shine.

