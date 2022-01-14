Liverpool believe they have key advantage over other European heavyweights when it comes to Jude Bellingham interest – report

Liverpool are reportedly confident that their set-up is capable of more than rivalling those on offer at their European rivals’ when it comes to attracting the signature of linked teenager Jude Bellingham.

This comes from a ‘source close to the Reds’ for Caught Offside, with the Anfield-based outfit understood to be considering potential midfield additions to the squad.

It’s deemed highly unlikely that any such additions in the middle of the park or otherwise will occur in the winter window – at least not without a serious injury crisis of a similar proportion to that which plagued the club’s backline last term.

READ MORE: David Ornstein shares worrying Salah & Liverpool contract verdict as talks wage on: ‘Not prepared to meet’

As the dour stalemate with Arsenal perhaps best demonstrated, Jurgen Klopp’s men are certainly in need of some added creativity with both Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita (currently away at the AFCON) unavailable.

With a lot riding on the English top-flight outfits’ upcoming meeting at the Emirates Stadium, some fans will understandably be tempted to try their luck with a bet. It always pays to stay alert to the risks of gambling, however, and so this article may be handy.

Beyond the Merseysiders’ backline, there are serious concerns over the future of the midfield and forward departments, with the average age profile of the former in particular highlighted.

With James Milner’s (36) contract appearing set to run its course at the end of the season, the ex-Leeds United star’s exit will no doubt help matters.

That being said, with both Jordan Henderson (31) and Thiago (30) in the 30 plus zone and a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum yet to be sourced – not to mention our No.8’s unreliability when it comes to picking up injuries – there’s a clear argument for investing in at least one new option when possible.

Ideally, our business will involve bringing in a slightly more experienced head in addition to Bellingham to ensure the balance of experience against young talents remains to some degree.

Of course, we may be inclined to put a pin in such a level of investment given the summer will quite probably also be devoted to expanding our attacking ranks.

The obvious barrier when it comes to acquiring a talent of Bellingham’s calibre, however, remains the likely insurmountable asking price Borussia Dortmund will rightfully slap on one of their prize assets, particularly given his current terms run for another three years beyond the summer.

It’s unlikely to be a simple deal for us to get over the line – not least of all a cheap one – though with the prospect of getting over a decade of footballing years out of the 18-year-old, it’s one that will no doubt appeal.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!