Liverpool could sign versatile attacker for free as wonderkid turns down contract offers – report

Liverpool could benefit from Fabio Carvalho’s reported stance on his Fulham future, with the highly-rated youngster said to have turned down multiple offers to extend his stay in London.

This comes from TEAMtalk, with the publication claiming that the Reds and fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham are at the front of the pack when it comes to the teenager’s potential suitors.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s outfit is likewise allegedly interested, though one might suspect that the former pair would be of more interest to the 19-year-old should either express an interest in the summer.

With Carvalho set to turn 20 in August, he’d ideally fit the kind of age profile our recruitment team have historically favoured when bringing in fresh faces.

There’s the jump from playing Championship football to plying one’s trade regularly in the English top-flight to consider, though with the potential on offer we’d have to be confident of producing a talent capable of meeting the demands of the Premier League.

Being able to play high up in midfield and on either wing in the forward line, the Englishman versatility is a trait more than likely to add to his appeal as far as Jurgen Klopp and co. are concerned.

