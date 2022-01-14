Liverpool face race to recruit eight-goal Brazilian as journalist shares World Cup warning

Beren Cross noted that Leeds United could benefit from a potential bump in value for Raphinha should the Brazilian still be plying his trade for the West Yorkshire-based outfit beyond the next World Cup.

Liverpool are said to be linked to the winger, who has registered eight goals in 18 appearances (across all competitions) this term, with the club reportedly interested in bolstering its forward options in the summer window.

“Leeds will of course only sell at the price they are happy with. Whether that’s in the summer, next January or summer 2023 remains to be seen,” the reporter responded in a Q&A for Leeds Live. “Do not overlook what the World Cup may do to his value if he’s still a Leeds player by then.”

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are far from being in a poor position to negotiate a handsome fee for the 25-year-old should any suitor opt for a move at the end of the campaign.

Should Julian Ward and co. regard Raphinha as a serious target on our potential shortlist, it would seem foolish waiting for another year to pass – and for his value to inflate – before making our interest concrete.

It all very much depends on whether Leeds arrange fresh terms for one of their star men, of course, with talk from the club appearing to suggest that such an eventuality is far from unlikely.

“Contract talks between Leeds and Deco, Raphinha’s agent, are ongoing,” Cross added.

“There is confidence a deal can be struck and the Brazilian will move onto terms which accurately reflect his status at the club and in the league.

“Raphinha is not making life difficult for anyone in any way around this deal.

“Naturally, I cannot predict the future or what Raphinha’s camp may choose to do, but the noises are positive and it would suit all parties to sign a new deal and secure his value.”

The prospect of switching colours to the famous red of Liverpool could prove more than tantalising, however, should we come knocking in the summer.

