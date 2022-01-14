Liverpool line up 19-year-old replacement for Nat Phillips, should he depart Anfield in this transfer window

Liverpool have reportedly lined up a replacement for Nat Phillips, should the centre-back leave in this window, and have their eyes set North of the border.

As reported by the Mirror (via BBC): ‘The Reds are leading the chase to sign Hamilton teenager Jamie Hamilton, who they see as a replacement if Phillips does leave‘.

The 19-year-old defender has already been linked with a move to Celtic and now it appears Jurgen Klopp is another potential suitor for the youngster.

READ MORE: ‘Preferred to have scored the goal instead of them getting a red card’ – Jurgen Klopp on the 0-0 draw with Arsenal

The Scot has played over 50 league games for Hamilton Academical and has been touted as a star of the future but is still awaiting his first senior international call-up.

If we are to lose our No.47, then getting a player in on a low fee but with the potential to find their way into the squad could be the best way forward.

This all appears to hinge on the Bolton Baresi so we’ll have to wait and see how everything pans out.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!