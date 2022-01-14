Lucas Digne and Bernard speak out against Rafa Benitez as his Everton tenure intensifies

Rafa Benitez is slowly turning himself into enemy No.1 at Everton and following the transfer of Lucas Digne to Aston Villa, now another player has spoken out against our former boss.

Not that it wasn’t bad enough that one of their best players had left the club, to see the French fullback shake hands with Steven Gerrard would have certainly added insult to injury for the Blues.

Upon signing for his new club, the now former Toffee said the following on his Instagram: ‘Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair‘.

This not very discreet jibe seemed to be aimed at the Spanish manager and another former player seemed to back up his ex-teammate.

Bernard replied to the Instagram post and wrote: ‘Perhaps not everyone understands what goes on behind the scenes.

‘I love Everton as you do too, but unfortunately there are people who don’t want the same goal as most‘.

We all know first hand that the man who guided us to Istanbul glory is probably not the best man manager in the business but it does seem to be going very wrong at Goodison Park.

There will no doubt be a few raising a glass to ‘Agent Rafa’ if it continues but we know all too well how good he is in his role and the more time he is given – the more likely he is to be a success on the other side of Stanley Park too.

