Neco Williams’ three-word summary of Liverpool’s EFL Cup stalemate with Arsenal

Neco Williams came on as a second-half substitute for Trent Alexander-Arnold but was unable to help Liverpool find a winning way in the game, against Arsenal.

The Welshman was handed the final 15 minutes and would have hoped he could help the Reds get in front but found it as difficult as the rest, to break down a rigid 10-man defence.

Coming on for our No.66 shows the faith that Jurgen Klopp has with the stand-in right back and he issued a positive statement about the semi-final, after the game.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk shares positive message after Arsenal draw as he looks ahead to the second-leg

The 20-year-old said: ‘Only half time.’

Despite many moans and groans, 0-0 is certainly not a bad result and it was always going to be tremendously difficult when the Gunners had everyone behind the ball.

We can now look forward to the second-leg and remain positive of a potential trip to Wembley.

You can view Williams’ statement on his Instagram page:

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!