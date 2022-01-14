(Photo) Hilarious snap of Klopp looking thoroughly unimpressed during awkward Arteta embrace emerges online

Posted by
(Photo) Hilarious snap of Klopp looking thoroughly unimpressed during awkward Arteta embrace emerges online

Jurgen Klopp would have been far from pleased with his side’s lacklustre performance against a well-dug-in Arsenal outfit following Granit Xhaka’s first-half red card.

That much was certainly more than evident from picture of the German Liverpool boss, who looked decidedly unimpressed as he embraced his opposite number, Mikel Arteta, post-game.

Proceedings flattened considerably after the Swiss international’s dangerous challenge on Diogo Jota, with the former Gunners midfielder encouraging his side to sit deep and soak up pressure to help earn a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg of their semi-final cup clash.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/skin-taniumarmour:

One of the few positives from tonight is this hilarious photo from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top