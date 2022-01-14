(Photo) Hilarious snap of Klopp looking thoroughly unimpressed during awkward Arteta embrace emerges online

Jurgen Klopp would have been far from pleased with his side’s lacklustre performance against a well-dug-in Arsenal outfit following Granit Xhaka’s first-half red card.

That much was certainly more than evident from picture of the German Liverpool boss, who looked decidedly unimpressed as he embraced his opposite number, Mikel Arteta, post-game.

Proceedings flattened considerably after the Swiss international’s dangerous challenge on Diogo Jota, with the former Gunners midfielder encouraging his side to sit deep and soak up pressure to help earn a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg of their semi-final cup clash.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/skin-taniumarmour: