Fabrizio Romano hands Liverpool £50m transfer target boost with latest update on PL star

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Yves Bissouma is eyeing up a potential move to a top four club should he part ways with Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

The Mali international has been strongly linked to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

“I’m told that it’s really complicated. That he wants top-four clubs, maybe in the summer,” the Sky Sports journalist told Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE (via The Boot Room).

“And I can tell you that, from my sources, also Newcastle have had some contacts for Bissouma.

“But player-side, it is more than complicated, close to impossible.”

Many would certainly be best advised to wait for the 25-year-old until the end of the season, with the Seagulls having reportedly slapped a £50m asking price (according to The Athletic) on their star talent for any wishing to expedite his arrival time.

With a contract set to expire in 2023, Graham Potter’s outfit will certainly be under more pressure to lower their price for fear of losing the midfielder on the cheap in the next winter window or, even worse, for nothing the summer after.

Given that Bissouma will be 26-years-old come the next season, however, it does raise questions as to whether our recruitment team will still perceive the former Lille man as an ideal addition.

Though outside the 20-24 age range favoured by Michael Edwards and the brain trust, there’s an argument to be made for us bringing in an experienced head into the dressing room, particularly seeing as how we’re set to lose a great deal in that regard when James Milner’s terms expire at the end of the term.

