Some Liverpool supporters react to Takumi Minamino’s late miss against Arsenal in 0-0 Anfield draw

Takumi Minamino fired the ball over the bar late on against Arsenal, in what was one of the few chances Liverpool managed to create against the 10 men.

Our No.18 was handed the chance to start alongside Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota up front for the Reds but it proved to be a difficult evening for the front three.

If the ball hits the back of the net, the Japanese forward is a hero and if we manage to score a few more then the moment is forgotten but it wasn’t to be.

Here’s a selection of some of the reaction from supporters regarding the miss:

Minamino has the chance to win, goal open, keeper down, skies it into the Kop. Huge miss. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 13, 2022

How do I tell my kids that Minamino missed this but Salah’s daughter scored this? pic.twitter.com/e8GWDMynW9 — KJ (@kopite4ever1) January 13, 2022

Carragher on Minamino’s miss: “It just sums up his Liverpool career. It just hasn’t happened for him.” — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 13, 2022

Minamino with a woeful miss but it would only have papered over a really, really poor performance. I think even Arsenal fans would have been bracing themselves for a two or three-goal defeat after the red. Not a disaster, but they're arguably favourites now. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) January 13, 2022

It doesn’t make great reading for the 26-year-old but he will know as much as everyone else, that he should have scored.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane absent for the next five games, the front line need to step up with some goals and let’s hope it starts with the Brentford game.

The idea of the former RB Salzburg attacker scoring the winner in the second leg at the Emirates does also sound like the perfect chance for redemption.

