Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson amongst the very best attacking PL full-backs, as illustrated by statistic

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are two fantastic full-backs that some Liverpool fans have taken for granted, despite their consistent brilliant performances.

However; when statistics such as ‘Premier League full-backs / wing-backs this season’s progressive actions (passing and carrying) per 90 minutes and open play chances created per 90 minutes’ are analysed, it illustrates their elite standing within the game.

Our duo are far ahead of most of their peers with only Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reece James close to Jurgen Klopp’s dependable duo.

It’s great to see our lads are so good at passing and carrying the ball and can also create a lot of chances for their teammates, as it’s such an important part of our game.

Some other interesting discoveries from the visualisation of the stat is how good Kostas Tsimikas is too and his role has been as successful as most fans thought it had been.

Here’s to many more years of the formidable pair running up and down the Anfield wings.

