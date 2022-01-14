(Video) Arsenal defender issues ‘terrible’ Liverpool admission after Carabao Cup draw

Ben White admitted that it was a ‘terrible’ experience playing against a probing Liverpool side whilst managing with only 10 men on the pitch following Granit Xhaka’s red card exit.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outfit adopted an effective low block following the Swiss international’s removal from the field of play, restricting the Reds to a sole shot on target throughout.

It was a far from satisfactory performance on our end, though matters were hardly helped by the sending off with us looking the more imposing side of the two prior to the dangerous tackle on Diogo Jota.

🗣 "Yeah that was terrible." Benjamin White says the game was exhausting having to play on the back foot with 10 men against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/msfmoRCDhC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2022