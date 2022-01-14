(Video) Carragher fires stark warning shot at FSG over Mo Salah contract the Liverpool owners can’t afford to ignore

Jamie Carragher has urged his old club to get Mo Salah’s new contract over the line soon, warning that both Liverpool and the club’s owners, FSG, ‘wouldn’t be forgiven’ if the Egyptian was allowed to part ways in the near future or in 2023 when his current terms expire.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest in prior press conferences that such talks were positive and steering towards an ideal conclusion for player and side, though we’ve yet to see any such definitive progress noted by either party.

Concerns are thought to have been raised over our wage structure and the 29-year-old’s current age, though there are plenty of arguments in favour of extending the former Roma attacker’s stay at Anfield in light of his current status in world football.

Not to mention the expectation that he can follow a similar trajectory to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in extending his best playing years well into his 30s.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"#LFC wouldn't be forgiven if Mo Salah left this club in the summer or 18 months time." Will the Premier League's top scorer agree a new deal at Anfield? ✍️pic.twitter.com/V1GpDH66sq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2022