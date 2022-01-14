(Video) ‘Completely different’ – Merson highlights frustrating Liverpool problem not shared by top PL rivals

Paul Merson has shared his concern around Liverpool’s performances after losing key players to the AFCON tournament this January.

The African trio of Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane all briefly parted ways with the Anfield-based outfit, with the Reds fielding a forward line comprised of Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino.

Though struggling to field shots against their opponents in their semi-final Carabao Cup clash, Jurgen Klopp’s men were hardly helped by the Gunners’ decision to opt for a low block after Granit Xhaka was handed his marching orders for a brutal challenge on Diogo Jota.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @footballdaily:

🗣 "Man City could take two players out of their team wouldn't make a difference, take two out of Chelsea, not really, but take two out of Liverpool, completely different team." Paul Merson says Liverpool without Salah and Mane is a concern for the team pic.twitter.com/UdE7cK9ueI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2022