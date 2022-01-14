(Video) Strange Ben White clip emerges after goalless Liverpool draw in Carabao Cup clash

Credit has to be given to Arsenal’s backline for keeping the scoreline level against Liverpool after going down to 10 men, with Ben White earning a Man of the Match award for his troubles on the night.

The Englishman was visibly delighted at full-time, with many Twitter users spotting the centre-half’s expletive comments to his teammates on the pitch.

It’s a slightly strange reaction, one might be inclined to argue, given that the Gunners played with their backs to a wall for much of the night, though probably one inspired more by relief than feelings of triumph.

The result means both sides have it all to play for at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday, with the winner of the London clash set to face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @rxshburner:

Man I love Ben White – “This is what we fucking do” pic.twitter.com/WFQwXp0cws — rash (@rxshburner) January 13, 2022