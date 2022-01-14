(Video) Watch Keita floor Liverpool teammate Mane in AFCON clash

Naby Keita’s Guinea met fellow Liverpool ace Sadio Mane’s Senegal outfit in what was a goalless stalemate in the group stage of the AFCON tournament.

The No.8 injected some spice into the fixture by taking down his fellow Red with a misjudged challenge that got more of his domestic teammate than the ball.

It looks a bit of a soft yellow in our eyes – evidently the 26-year-old was in agreement judging by his frustrated reaction to the on-pitch official’s call.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Tejash2006: