(Video) Watch Keita floor Liverpool teammate Mane in AFCON clash

Posted by
(Video) Watch Keita floor Liverpool teammate Mane in AFCON clash

Naby Keita’s Guinea met fellow Liverpool ace Sadio Mane’s Senegal outfit in what was a goalless stalemate in the group stage of the AFCON tournament.

The No.8 injected some spice into the fixture by taking down his fellow Red with a misjudged challenge that got more of his domestic teammate than the ball.

It looks a bit of a soft yellow in our eyes – evidently the 26-year-old was in agreement judging by his frustrated reaction to the on-pitch official’s call.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Tejash2006:

Keïta fouls Mané from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top