Virgil van Dijk shares positive message after Arsenal draw as he looks ahead to the second-leg

Virgil van Dijk retained his place from the Shrewsbury Town victory as he played the full game against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool have entered a domestic cup period in the season and will be hoping that we can achieve some silverware in this campaign by winning one of the cups that the majority of our team haven’t managed to claim yet.

The Dutch captain was optimistic, despite the 0-0 draw with Mikel Arteta’s team and has his eyes set on some second leg success.

The 30-year-old said: ‘All to play for next week in London!’.

The game at the Emirates should be a bit more open as both teams will want to win the game and avoid extra-time and penalties, if possible.

For the sake of everyone’s nerves, let’s hope it doesn’t go that far and we can get the game tied up in the 90 minutes.

