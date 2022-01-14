‘We like making things happen’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses his on-field relationship with Mo Salah

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has discussed the impressive relationship he has with teammate Mo Salah and has claimed ‘it just happens naturally’.

The England international and the Egyptian King have both registered nine Premier League assists each so far this term and have become instrumental figures in Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent seasons.

“It just happens naturally,” Alexander-Arnold told The Athletic about his formidable partnership with the former Roma man down Liverpool’s right-hand side.

“It depends on the opposition, too. We are able to identify weaknesses and weak points in our opposition, so throughout the game we might talk about what will work.

“I might say, ‘Stay inside and drag their full-back in as much as you can and leave the space on the outside for me’. Or he might be wider and I’m inside. We just have to identify what it is we can do to hurt the opposition and we adapt to that in-game.

“Our relationship is very natural. We both try to allow each other to play our own game. I will give him the ball and if he is in and around the box I will leave him to it.

“He will go and express himself, go and do something special. He will do the same for me. There is no moaning or arguments.

“We are two players who understand that we like making things happen, we like to take risks and want to be involved in as many goals as we can so we try to allow each other to do that.

It’s great to see that the two players appear to understand each other’s games very well, they’ve been key to our success in the past few years – Trent being the provider and Mo so typically the finisher.

The way Klopp sets his side up with both full-backs high up the field suits our No. 66 perfectly.

His ability to whip pinpoints crosses in at pace is astounding and he’s one of the main reasons behind why we’ve scored so many goals this season.

READ MORE: ‘Remind me of Liverpool under Roy Hodgson’ – Jamie Carragher provides brutal assessment of current Manchester United squad

Hopefully, Mo can get his new contract signed sooner rather than later and we can enjoy watching the pair produce masterclasses for many years to come.