Brentford squad news with up to seven players possibly out for Thomas Frank’s team as they travel to Anfield

Thomas Frank could be without up to seven players for Brentford’s trip to Anfield, as Liverpool look to bounce back from our EFL Cup 0-0 draw.

BBC Sport have reported the possible omissions and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hopeful of a depleted side, so the Reds can get a few goals under the belt before the second-leg against Arsenal.

Much like with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, the Bees have Frank Onyeka out on AFCON duty as his Nigerian side share group D with our Egyptian King.

Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen all ‘remain out’ and the news of the ‘keeper’s absence will certainly be a boost, given his strong performance at the Brentford Community Stadium during the 3-3 draw in September.

There’s two doubts who may well find their way in the squad in Rico Henry and ex-Red Sergi Canos, who are returning from injury themselves and may be fit enough to start but only if needed.

We’re certainly not at full strength ourselves but the few omissions for the opposition, combined with the match being played at Anfield, should hopefully be enough for us to take all three points.

