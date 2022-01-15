Ex-Red makes winning prediction for Liverpool ahead of Brentford’s first Premier League Anfield visit

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has made his latest prediction ahead of Brentford’s trip to Anfield, this weekend.

As is the norm; the Preston-born pundit made his prediction on the BBC Sport website, once again he’s backed Jurgen Klopp’s side to produce the goods and come away with all three points.

Coming off the back of a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, the Reds will be hoping to fill the void left by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane with some much needed goals and confidence in front of goal.

The 64-year-old said: ‘Liverpool went with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino up front against Arsenal in midweek, but they could play Divock Origi through the middle here.

They should have enough to beat Brentford at Anfield. The Bees put on a very disciplined defensive performance when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City over Christmas, but they shipped four goals against Southampton on Tuesday, which is not exactly ideal preparation for this game. 2-0′.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Divock Origi will be available for selection but given his long absence with a knee injury, it seems highly unlikely that he will feature and certainly not from the start.

Thomas Frank could be without seven players himself but it’s not exactly a case of plentiful options for our boss either and both will have a selection headache before kick-off.

