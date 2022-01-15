Fabinho previews tomorrow’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brentford

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has insisted his team must perform better against Brentford tomorrow after his side drew 3-3 with Thomas Franck’s side earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League games and the No. 3 claimed that picking up all three points against the Bees will ‘mean a lot’ to the Reds.

“If I remember this game, the team played good, we scored three goals and usually when we score three goals that means we win the game because defensively we are good,” the Brazilian told the club’s official website (via Football365). “But this day they created good chances. I remember we struggled a little bit with the long balls, our aerial balls as well. But we created a lot, so we had the opportunity to win this game but unfortunately, we didn’t. “But we have to learn from our mistakes and keep going. Brentford are a good team, a dangerous team. We just have to be focused and concentrate to win the game.”

He added: “I’m sure this is going to be a hard game but we will play at home, so we have to play our best football and to do everything to win. “Right now in the league, the three points mean a lot for us. So it doesn’t matter the team we play, we just have to focus on our game and try to win.” We will of course be without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they continue to represent their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations. We caused very little trouble to Arsenal’s defence on Thursday night so a much-improved performance is required if we’re to close the gap on league-leaders Manchester City. Fabinho is known for his tough tackling and the protection he provides to our defence but he did score twice recently against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup – we wouldn’t mind the former Monaco man finding the back of the net tomorrow.