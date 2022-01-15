‘Fight to the end’ – Naby Keita’s inspirational message to Guinea as they secure a draw with Sadio Mane’s Senegal

Naby Keita captained his Guinea side to a hard-fought draw with Senegal and was very proud of his team’s display in the game.

The opposition were captained by our very own Sadio Mane and the two Liverpool teammates were full of love for each other, before the game.

Hugs nearly turned to shoves as our No.8 floored the Senegalese winger but it ended all square and there was plenty of mutual respect shown on the pitch.

The 26-year-old said: ‘Le combat, jusqu’au bout. On continue comme ça les gars 🇬🇳🤝 (Fight to the end. Let’s continue like this guys 🇬🇳🤝).’

The Guineans were not expected to produce much in their group but have nearly secured progression into the knockout phases with four points in the first two games and will be hoping to continue their good form.

Let’s hope their captain continues to impress and can help guide a nation to a historic tournament.

