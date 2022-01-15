Gary Lineker claims Manchester City will win the title ‘by a distance’ with latest tweet

Gary Lineker believes Manchester City will now win the Premier League ‘by a distance’ after they defeated Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad to move 13 points clear at the top of the table.

A second-half Kevin De Bruyne strike was enough to earn Pep Guardiola’s side all three points and lift them a whopping 14 points clear of Liverpool in third.

Jurgen Klopp’s side do have two games in hand on the Citizens, though, including the visit of Brentford to Anfield tomorrow.

The Match of the Day host tweeted: “The tightest 3 horse title race we’ve had in living memory has very quickly become nothing of the sort. @ManCity charging ahead to win by a distance”.

Initially, at the beginning of the season, City, Chelsea and Liverpool all looked to be playing well enough to mount a real title challenge but the fact that the Manchester club have won 12 Premier League games in succession have them now as firm favourites to retain the title.

The Reds and Thomas Tuchel’s men are without a win in their last three top-flight games and the battle for second is now looking set to be more exciting than the title race.

You can catch Lineker’s tweet below.

