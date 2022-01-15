Harvey Elliott’s cryptic Instagram post that hints at possible imminent injury return

Harvey Elliott’s comeback from his horrific ankle injury sustained against Leeds United in September has been a long and arduous one but it looks to be soon over.

Our No.67 has been kind enough to keep all Liverpool supporters very much in the loop with his plentiful amount of Instagram uploads, throughout his now four-month road to recovery.

His latest upload is perhaps one of the most exciting for fans as the 18-year-old placed the simple message of ‘…‘ on his Instagram story.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp provides a transfer update on Divock Origi as the Belgian nears an injury comeback

This cryptic message has had some suggest that his comeback could be very close and for him to post it so soon before the Brentford game, several supporters have put two and two together.

Whether their calculation will ultimately sum-up to five and the message is just a nod to a close return to action (rather than for our next game), will have to be found out later.

Whatever happens though, there’s nothing wrong with getting excited as we’re all very much looking forward to seeing the young lad back doing what he does best.

You can view the upload on Elliott’s Instagram stories:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!