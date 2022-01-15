Jordan Henderson hands his programme notes to Sir Kenny Dalglish for an article on the new Hillsborough Law

In a break from tradition, Jordan Henderson has handed his matchday programme article to Sir Kenny Dalglish so that more information can be shared about the new Hillsborough Law.

Our captain is always brilliant in how he handles tackling the bigger issues in life and his decision to enlist the help of his former boss is a great idea.

The club legend was manager during the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 and given his relationship with the club, families of the bereaved and the disaster itself, there’s no one better placed to present the words.

READ MORE: (Video) “I feel sorry for him” – Paul Merson gives his thoughts on Takumi Minamino’s Arsenal miss

The 70-year-old said: ‘Proposals for a new Hillsborough Law have been presented over the last week or so and I want to explain why they deserve to be championed at every turn by anyone and everyone who believes in justice.

‘But I also want to stress that this is not a football issue. It is not about Liverpool Football Club. It’s about every single person in this country whether they have an interest in football or not.

‘It’s about fairness. And most of all, it’s about what is right.

‘Anyone who watched the TV drama Anne will have been given an insight into what bereaved families went through in the aftermath of Hillsborough – it went on for more than three decades and is still happening today…

‘From my point of view, any support I can give is only a fraction of the support that my family and myself have received since coming to Liverpool all those years ago.

‘I have been fortunate enough to spend my life in communities which stand together and this is a cause that prompts all of us to do that.

‘A Hillsborough Law needs to be passed and the sooner we can make it happen, the better for everyone.

‘Myself and Liverpool Football Club add our full support to the #HillsboroughLawNow movement.’

This will always be an emotive topic for the club and everyone involved but this push for a new law is a great way of leaving a positive legacy, ensuring that nothing like this happens again.

The full article is available in the matchday programme against Brentford and on the club’s website.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!