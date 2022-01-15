Jurgen Klopp calls for a big atmosphere against Brentford and asks the fans to supply ‘the best energy-source in world sport’

Jurgen Klopp has called for the supporters to treat the Brentford game like a ‘European night’ as he anticipates a tough game.

Our boss is certainly aware of his relationship with the fans, the love feels and seems very mutual and he isn’t afraid to call upon them when needed.

From reading his programme notes for the game, it appears as though the meeting with Thomas Frank’s team is one of the games that they will be needed.

The 54-year-old wrote: ‘This is an intense period and each and every player’s contribution will be critical, if we are to get the results we want.

‘Every second of every game is opportunity for us if we are minded to view it as such. We can’t switch off even for the briefest of moments and we must not lose focus.

‘We have to be in every moment. We must be ready in every moment. The quality of the opponent is too strong for us to be anything other than our best at all times.

‘These comments apply to Anfield as well, although know that like my players the fans need no reminding.

‘I get it that early afternoon kick-offs in January are not always the most famous times for producing magic, but they can be if we are minded so.

‘This has been our collective story over the past years. We write our own story, together.

‘When Anfield is on its toes it doesn’t matter what time of day it is – it is the best energy-source in world sport and we will be plugged-in for sure.

‘The impact from the supporters will be as crucial today as a European night. It’s actually one of my favourite things about our club: how knowledgeable and perceptive our supporters are.

‘They can sense when we need them. Today will absolutely be one of those days’.

Every game can’t be graced with the wall-to-wall noise and bouncing that comes with the biggest and greatest nights at Anfield but supporters certainly have a role to play, they can make the game much harder for the opposition and much easier for our players.

We’ve got plenty to play for in the rest of the campaign and let’s make sure the positivity for the second-half of the season is palpable from supporters inside the stadium and around the world.

