Jurgen Klopp provides a transfer update on Divock Origi as the Belgian nears an injury comeback

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the availability of Divock Origi in the January transfer window.

As reported by BBC Sport (via Liverpool FC); our Belgian forward has certainly been attracting attention from many clubs and links with Newcastle United seemed to have been serious, before the Geordies looked elsewhere.

Our boss has spoken out to provide an update on the situation though and it may halt a few transfer speculations that link our No.27 with a move elsewhere.

The 54-year-old said: ‘I don’t see any kind of scenario – pretty much everything can happen in life – but from this moment I would say he will be here.

‘And hopefully fit soon because we actually could use him quite well now’.

It must be a real frustration for everyone involved that the 26-year-old is out injured whilst we have Mo Salah and Sadio Mane away on international duty and he certainly will be needed for the rest of the month.

It makes perfect sense to keep hold of our back-up striker for at least this season and then we’ll see what happens in the summer.

