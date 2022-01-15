Liverpool 2021 spending compared to Europe’s biggest teams as international transfer spending is revealed

Liverpool were the 20th-highest spending team in Europe for 2021, also completing the sixth most expensive transfer of the year.

As reported by FIFA (via BBC), the Reds are amongst the biggest spenders in the continent and were one of 10 English teams to finish in the top 20.

One fact that may worry some supporters is the list of teams that have spent more than ourselves including; Leicester City, Aston Villa, Brighton and Norwich City.

READ MORE: Brentford squad news with up to seven players possibly out for Thomas Frank’s team as they travel to Anfield

Signing players and spending money doesn’t always equate to success and it can be argued that Jurgen Klopp is happy with his team, not wanting the club to spend any more money.

In Ibou Konate, we did also complete a deal that was only financially surpassed by five other transfers and so we can certainly see there has been investment in the squad.

Many critics of FSG will want to see us higher up on both lists but the trend of falling transfers and money spent since the start of the pandemic, was the one that our club did follow.

As it looks to be a quiet January transfer window, where can you see us finishing on the list in 2022?

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!