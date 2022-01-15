Mo Salah wins fifth Player of the Month award this season as he’s crowned December’s best at Liverpool

Mo Salah has been named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for December and won the award for the fourth time out of a possible six, this season.

The Egyptian King starred in seven December games for Jurgen Klopp’s side and certainly produced some fantastic moments and performances for the fans.

It started with a brilliant Goodsion Park double as our No.11 was part of the 4-1 demolition of Rafa Benitez’s Everton and his assist for Divock Origi against Wolves was equally as memorable.

READ MORE: Naby Keita claims back-to-back Man of the Match trophies in his first two AFCON games

The only goal of the game saw him steal Steven Gerrard’s headlines at Anfield against Aston Villa and another home goal came in the comeback against Newcastle United.

The month ended in a few frustrating results but the above clearly show why the 29-year-old clinched the award, which will be waiting for him on his return from AFCON duties.

So far only Trent Alexander-Arnold has stopped him picking up all the monthly club accolades and we’ll have to see if anyone can stop him in 2022, January will be a chance for someone else though.

You can view some of Salah’s December highlights via @LFC:

A superb December for Mo 👏 The @stanchart Player of Month 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XwgxdfataA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!