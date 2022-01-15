Naby Keita claims back-to-back Man of the Match trophies in his first two AFCON games

Posted by
Naby Keita claims back-to-back Man of the Match trophies in his first two AFCON games

Naby Keita claimed back-to-back Man of the Match trophies as he again impressed against Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

The Guinea captain has certainly lived up to the billing of being the main man for his nation and they have performed to a higher level than many expected they would have before the tournament began.

It’s been a decent start to AFCON for our No.8 as he has helped his side secure four points, which should be enough to progress to the knockout stages as two from each group progress with places for the best third placed teams too.

READ MORE: Some Liverpool fans react to the news that Arsenal request their next game is postponed due to COVID, injuries and AFCON

The 26-year-old took to his Instagram page after the game to issue a statement of intent for the squad, as he attempts to continue his performances as an inspirational leader.

His participation in the squad dancing celebration before quickly reminding them to concentrate, is probably a good representation of his role as a senior member of the squad.

Let’s keep the awards and accolades coming Naby!

You can see Keita claim his award via @fgfofficiel:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top