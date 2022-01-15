Naby Keita claims back-to-back Man of the Match trophies in his first two AFCON games

Naby Keita claimed back-to-back Man of the Match trophies as he again impressed against Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

The Guinea captain has certainly lived up to the billing of being the main man for his nation and they have performed to a higher level than many expected they would have before the tournament began.

It’s been a decent start to AFCON for our No.8 as he has helped his side secure four points, which should be enough to progress to the knockout stages as two from each group progress with places for the best third placed teams too.

The 26-year-old took to his Instagram page after the game to issue a statement of intent for the squad, as he attempts to continue his performances as an inspirational leader.

His participation in the squad dancing celebration before quickly reminding them to concentrate, is probably a good representation of his role as a senior member of the squad.

Let’s keep the awards and accolades coming Naby!

Notre capitaine élu 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 Sénégal – Guinée. Un trophée qu’il remporte pour la seconde fois consécutive dans le tournoi. 👏 Capitaine Naby ! 📷 @CAF_Online #FGF #SyliNational #TotalEnergiesCAN2021 #GbinGbinSo #SENGUI pic.twitter.com/aS5FignvCI — Fédération Guinéenne de Football (@fgfofficiel) January 14, 2022

