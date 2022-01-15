Some Liverpool fans react to the news that Arsenal request their next game is postponed due to COVID, injuries and AFCON

Liverpool were lambasted by so many clubs as we requested a postponement of the League Cup semi-final with Arsenal, now the shoe is on the other foot.

Many Gooners were amongst those who felt aggrieved and angered by our application for the game to be rescheduled, despite Jurgen Klopp’s side getting very little advantage from the decision.

With the news that Mikel Arteta’s side have asked for their game against Tottenham Hotspur to be rescheduled, the outpouring of mockery from our fans is as brilliant as it is expected.

There seems to be a sincere belief from some fans that we faked COVID cases to get the game postponed and this comes from the confirmation of false positive tests from the training ground, that was ultimately shut down.

As soon as the shoe is on the other foot though, everything changes quite quickly.

