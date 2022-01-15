Some Liverpool fans react to the news that Arsenal request their next game is postponed due to COVID, injuries and AFCON

Liverpool were lambasted by so many clubs as we requested a postponement of the League Cup semi-final with Arsenal, now the shoe is on the other foot.

Many Gooners were amongst those who felt aggrieved and angered by our application for the game to be rescheduled, despite Jurgen Klopp’s side getting very little advantage from the decision.

With the news that Mikel Arteta’s side have asked for their game against Tottenham Hotspur to be rescheduled, the outpouring of mockery from our fans is as brilliant as it is expected.

Here’s a selection of the best Tweets:

Play the U8’s lad, get on with it x https://t.co/4Y0IaCQWh6 — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) January 14, 2022

So, Arsenal fans criticised Liverpool for the postponement of the game all of last 2 week's only to do the same because their players are injured and have gone for AFCON? Only 1 COVID case, they knew they were short on players and they still sent 2 players on loan. — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) January 15, 2022

Liverpool: 24 positive covid results from players and staff, training ground shut. LFC Request Cup game postponed. Arsenal fans: THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS HOW DARE THEY? Arsenal: have one covid case and request PL game postponement. Arsenal fans: HOW DARE LIVERPOOL?? THEY'RE CHEATS! — W (@tomatozoo) January 15, 2022

There seems to be a sincere belief from some fans that we faked COVID cases to get the game postponed and this comes from the confirmation of false positive tests from the training ground, that was ultimately shut down.

As soon as the shoe is on the other foot though, everything changes quite quickly.

