‘Time to put your hand in your pocket’ – Paul Merson weighs in on Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract situation

Paul Merson has claimed that Mo Salah should be offered ‘whatever he wants’ by Liverpool in order for the Egyptian to extend his stay at Anfield.

Recent reports have suggested that the former Roma man wants to remain on Merseyside but his new wage expectations are above what the club is willing to pay him.

“Liverpool need to offer Mo Salah whatever he wants to get him to stay at Anfield,” the former Arsenal man told the Daily Star (via HITC).

“He’s one of the best players in the world. What are they going to do, sell him for £100m and bring in a player who is going to score half as many goals?”

“If they’re happy now with regular Champions League football now they’ve won the league for the first time in decades, then they’ll save their cash. But if they want to go on and dominate football like they did all those years ago, I’m sorry but it’s time to put your hand in your pocket.”

It’s hard to disagree with the 53-year-old’s comments.

If we are looking to progress further and maintain our position as one of Europe’s most powerful clubs, we need to keep our best player.

It will cost us at least £100m to bring a player in who is of a similar ability to our No. 11 and then they will also demand high wages.

Contract talks have been ongoing for some time now and fans are becoming anxious – the 29-year-old has already claimed he wants to stay so the ball is firmly in the club’s court at the moment.

He’s contracted until the summer of 2023 so there’s no need to panic just yet.