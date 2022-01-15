(Video) Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville direct work place party joke at Boris Johnson

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pulled no punches as they directed a very obvious work place / party joke at Boris Johnson and the government.

Never afraid to air their political views; the duo wanted to make sure that all the viewers were aware of their disgust toward the Prime Minister, with a well orchestrated back and forth.

Queued up by the host Dave Jones, the first man to talk was the Salford City co-owner as he said: “We get these Friday night matches … and we always seem just to get a massive party.”

READ MORE: Mo Salah wins fifth Player of the Month award this season as he’s crowned December’s best at Liverpool

This then provided our former No.23 the chance to say his part: “Let’s be straight though, this is not a party tonight, this is about work.

“If you speak to Graham Potter, Patrick Viera, and the 22 players on the pitch – they’ve got to know the difference between work and a party.

“If they get that wrong and think they’re in party mode, they’re going to be in big, big trouble.”

It wasn’t the most subtle of references but it’s great that they both feel comfortable enough to put football rivalries aside and come together to speak out about the controversial actions of the nation’s leaders.

You can watch the clip of Carragher and Neville courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

Gary 🗣 "We get these Friday night matches, and we always seem to get a massive party." Carra 🗣 "Let's be straight this is not a party tonight, this is about work."@Carra23 | @GNev2 👀 pic.twitter.com/c6BV1Adxvu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 14, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!