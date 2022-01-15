(Video) Virgil van Dijk laughs at a floored Gabriel Martinelli after the Arsenal forward hurt himself fouling the Dutch defender

Virgil van Dijk was on hand to laugh in the face of Gabriel Martinelli as the Argentine forward conceded a free-kick, in a battle with our No.4.

Replays showed that the Arsenal forward wasn’t even watching the ball as he attempted to barge into the Dutch captain but it didn’t quite end as he wanted.

The 20-year-old striker was certainly on the worse side of the altercation and as he lay crumpled on the floor, over walked Jurgen Klopp’s star defender.

READ MORE: ‘Sell you the dream’ – Ki-Jana Hoever’s agent discusses the story behind his departure from Liverpool and move to Wolves

The 30-year-old seemed to talk to the Brazilian before starting to laugh at him whilst he was lying on the grass.

It’s a stunt the young attacker will likely not try again, nobody messes with the big man!

You can watch the clip of van Dijk courtesy of Sky Sports (via @PassLikeThiago):

Martinelli fouling Van Dijk whilst getting hurt in the process then Virgil stands over him laughing

pic.twitter.com/wU9yEYuPb8 — – (@PassLikeThiago) January 14, 2022

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!