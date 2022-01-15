(Video) – Watch Jim Beglin’s ‘Emptyhad’ comment during PL clash between Manchester City and Chelsea

Manchester City may have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points with their victory over Chelsea earlier today, but commentator Jim Beglin couldn’t help but take a sly dig at Pep Guardiola’s side and their supporters.

A second-half Kevin De Bruyne strike ensured the hosts earned all three points – Liverpool are now 14 points behind the Citizens but do have two games in hand.

“There is annoyance around the Empythad,” Beglin claimed during the first half of the match as Chelsea continued to prevent City from taking the lead.

Numerous empty light-blue seats could be seen all around the stadium and although the Irishman immediately corrected himself, it was too late as the clip is now circulating on social media.

Many of City’s rivals constantly mock the Manchester club for the lack of atmosphere in their stadium and the fact the stadium is very rarely at full capacity.

You can catch a clip of the incident below via @ScouserChrisLFC on Twitter.

