(Video) – Watch Mo Salah score his first goal of AFCON with exquisite volley for Egypt

Mo Salah has scored his first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations after giving his Egypt side the lead against Guinea-Bissau.

The Egyptian King fired home an exquisite finish in the 68th minute of the game to put his country one-nil up against Guinea-Bissau to lift them to second in Group D on three points as things stand – behind leaders Nigeria who have won both of their games so far.

Guinea-Bissau had an unbelievable equaliser ruled out shortly after following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up.

Egypt will play Sudan in their final group game and will look to secure qualification through to the knockout stages of the competition in Cameroon.

Our No. 11, who is the captain of his country, is the Premier League’s top scorer on 16 goals so far this term and has also registered an impressive nine assists.

His impressive form appears to be continuing with his national side.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal played out a goalless draw with Naby Keita’s Guinea yesterday with both of them sides occupying the top two spots in their respective group.

You can catch a clip of the former Roma man’s goal below via @SkyFootball on Twitter.

"The Egyptian king!" 👑 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah opens the scoring as Egypt take the lead against Guinea-Bissau 🇪🇬 📺 Watch #AFCON live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/vrw9dM7DMo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2022

And @FootballForYou also via Twitter.

🚨⚽️ | MO SALAH GOAL FOR EGYPT! Guinea-Bissau 0 – 1 Egypt pic.twitter.com/yWtoOkBAL0 — Football For You (@FootbaIlForYou) January 15, 2022