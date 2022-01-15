(Video) – Watch Philippe Coutinho make instant Aston Villa impact with equaliser against Manchester United

Former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho made his debut for Aston Villa and wasted no time making an impressive impact.

The Brazilian was introduced as a second-half substitute with Steven Gerrard’s side trailing 2-0 to Manchester United but Coutinho’s introduction turned the game on its head.

Two Bruno Fernandes strikes had the Red Devils heading for three points at Villa Park, that was until the ex-Barcelona man’s introduction changed the game.

The talented midfielder had a hand in setting up Jacob Ramsey’s tidy left-footed finish to reduce the deficit just nine minutes after coming on and then goalscorer turned provider as Ramsey set Coutinho up to tap home from close range just five minutes later.

The game finished 2-2 and leaves Aston Villa 13th in the table with the visitors unable to leapfrog Spurs into sixth.

Villa fans could be heard singing the Brazilian’s name at the full-time whistle – it didn’t take long for him to show them what he’s made of.

