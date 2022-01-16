Barcelona move transfer sights from Origi to another Liverpool forward; could be viewed as potential Haaland alternative – El Nacional

With the contracts of Liverpool’s traditional front-three under Jurgen Klopp all set to expire in 2023, as things stand, it’s unsurprising that some clubs have begun turning the sights over to the club’s attacking talent.

One such name that could be set to depart Anfield in the near future, should El Nacional’s (via The Hard Tackle) report come to fruition, is Bobby Firmino, with the Blaugrana reportedly keeping tabs on the 30-year-old.

Ideally, one might imagine that the Catalan giants would prefer Erling Haaland, whom they continue to be linked to, as a marquee signing, though the Brazilian international could, as the publication has suggested, represent something of an alternative option.

Our No.9 would be far from a long-term solution to the Spanish giants need for extra firepower, being more of a link-up man than an out and out goalscorer – not to forget the player’s age difference to the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund hitman.

Though some discussions over the future of the forward will take place by the summer window, with a need to further refresh the forward line beyond the addition of Diogo Jota clear, we’d have to cast some doubt over the likelihood Xavi’s men coming in for Firmino come the end of the season.

Divock Origi, also, has been linked with a switch to the La Liga-based club, though his goal record will likewise be closely scrutinised.

