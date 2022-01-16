Carragher shares Liverpool fans’ brilliant reaction at Anfield to Benitez’s Everton sacking

Liverpool fans were quick to react to news of Rafa Benitez’s sacking as head coach of city rivals Everton, with Jamie Carragher noting in a tweet that the Anfield faithful responded in the second-half by chanting their former boss’ name.

The Spaniard finds himself without a job having presided over a dreadful run of form for the Toffees, leaving the Goodison Park-based outfit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Rafa Benitez’s name is getting chanted loudly at Anfield! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 16, 2022

In what will undoubtedly be a difficult moment for the former Reds manager, we hope that he can take solace in the fact that he remains very much appreciated in the red half of Merseyside.

Though undoubtedly the wrong appointment for our city rivals, we can’t help but feel that Benitez has hardly been helped by the turmoil occurring behind the scenes.

We’ll be wishing the former Valencia coach all the best with whatever he decides to do with his career beyond his time with the Blues.

