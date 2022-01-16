(Video) ‘Could play for any top four team’ – Keane & Souness wax lyrical over Liverpool-linked PL attacker

Robbie Keane and Graeme Souness were both keen to heap praise on Liverpool-linked attacker, Raphinha, following his performance in Leeds’ 3-2 victory over West Ham United.

The West Midlands-based outfit were forced to restore their lead twice in the five-goal thriller, with the Brazilian assisting Jack Harrison’s winning goal to help Marcelo Bielsa’s men secure all three points in London.

The 25-year-old is reportedly embroiled in contract talks with the club, though is considered a likely target for a number of top European sides, including the Reds who are said to be keeping alert for potential options to help expand their forward line.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"He's got all the ability to play in any team in the world right now!" 🤩 Robbie Keane and Graeme Souness heap praise on Leeds' star man Raphinha and believe he could play for any top team in the world right now. 🎙💬 pic.twitter.com/Yt0VbZCm7e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2022