Everton ‘have sacked Rafa Benitez’ claims Pete O’Rourke after Norwich City defeat

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly in line to face the sack in the coming days.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from freelance sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, following a poor spate of recent results for the former Liverpool manager.

Everton have sacked Rafa Benitez. Just sorting out compensation. Should be confirmed by Monday at the latest. #EFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 15, 2022

The Toffees have yet to win a league fixture since a 2-1 home victory against Arsenal in December, a sorry run of results that has hardly been helped by their latest defeat to Dean Smith’s men – the Canaries’ first win since late November (over Southampton).

Should the Everton board finally lose patience with the Champions League-winning manager, it would mark their sixth managerial change (not including interim bosses) since 2013; a rate of change hardly suited to sustained success.

Languishing close to the relegation zone in 15th, one could understand such a reactionary measure to a degree if O’Rourke’s claim should come to fruition by Monday, though it’s difficult to imagine the club attracting a similar calibre of manager in light of their ongoing struggles.

