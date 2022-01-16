Ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez sacked by Everton to confirm shortest managerial reign in Toffees’ history

Rafa Benitez has officially been sacked from his role as Everton manager following a disappointing run of results from the Blues, as confirmed in a tweet by Echo correspondent Phil Kirkbride.

The Toffees find themselves languishing close to the relegation zone in 15th with only five points amassed in the English top-flight from their last 10 games, with the decision meaning that the ex-Liverpool boss enjoys the record for the shortest period in charge in their history.

Rafa Benitez sacked — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) January 16, 2022

Confirmation in a 40 word statement that Rafa Benitez's reign is over. He takes with him an unwanted footnote, as the shortest managerial reign in Everton's history at 195 days. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 16, 2022

Though the Spaniard’s reign will hardly go down in history as a success, it’s evident that much of the club’s concerns extend far deeper than the head coach’s position, with the side’s board facing a great deal of pressure.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho nets late opener to ensure strong first-half finish for Liverpool

It presents such a clear contrast to the way in which Liverpool have been run under our American owners, FSG, following the takeover from the Hicks and Gillett regime, with us being an incredibly well-organised operation from top to bottom.

As far as our city rivals are concerned, a change of manager, we would imagine, will not be a suitable solution to their ongoing concerns.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!