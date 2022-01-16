Ex-Red makes unique claim about reported Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of

Former Liverpool star Conor Coady has waxed lyrical over reported Reds target and Wolves man, Adama Traore, following the Spaniard’s late goal in a 3-1 victory over Southampton.

The effort was the 25-year-old’s first of the season, ensuring Bruno Lage’s men rose to eighth in the Premier League table, a point behind Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United outfit.

“I was more happy for him than I was for me. He is one of the hardest working people I have ever met. He worked so hard for it and I hope he can build on it,” the centre-half told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“He plays like he does every single week, I don’t think there is any footballer like him in the world.

“His power, aggression, the way he runs, and how quick he is, it is a pleasure to have him here. We hope he stays with us as long as possible because when he is like today he is unplayable.”

The La Masia graduate continues to be tentatively linked with an Anfield switch, a rumour that appears to cling to life off the back of Jurgen Klopp’s prior admission of admiration for the attacker.

With the No.37 set to turn 26 later this January, however, serious questions have to be raised about his chances of signing for us given the recruitment team’s tendency to favour options closer to the 20-24 age range.

Not to overlook the qualities at Traore’s disposal, however, it hardly seems the kind of acquisition Julian Ward and co. will have high up on their lists when it comes to safeguarding the future of the forward line.

Given how much in the way of goal contributions our current wingers bring to the table, there would likewise need to be a high level of confidence in the prospect of our coaching staff coaxing far more impressive numbers from the wide man.

