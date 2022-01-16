Exclusive: Stan Collymore suggests solution Liverpool should explore over digging into January transfer window

Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to dig within their ranks rather than look at the January transfer window for solutions.

Promising youngster, Harvey Elliott, is reportedly close to a full return to team training, with Kaide Gordon another starlet who has excited of late with his cameos in the domestic cup competitions – both of whom are considered likely to have bright futures.

“Liverpool Football Club should always be looking to get the right players in, so they shouldn’t be panicking,” the ex-Red exclusively told Empire of the Kop. “Liverpool Football Club should always, harking back through their history, be looking within.”

Specifically, for the former, prolific striker, this means utilising the club’s wealth of young talent more regularly, with there being concern expressed over the amount of top talents being developed from the Academy.

“The question I’m asking everybody watching this (take your red glasses off, your claret and blue glasses, your blue glasses): are we seeing the likes of [Robbie] Fowler, [Steven] Gerrard, Tony Adams and [Alan] Shearer in the Premier League now, through these amazing academies?” Collymore added.

READ MORE: ‘Needs to start more’ – These Liverpool fans can’t get enough of 20-year-old star who shone against Brentford

Using solutions within the squad is something both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders have discussed in detail before – rarely with a positive response from fans on social media.

However, the reality of the situation is that if we do genuinely intend on shaping our own superstars, minutes have to be given to the likes of Elliott and co. in order to encourage their growth and levels of confidence.

That doesn’t mean we won’t look to future transfer windows to find a fit for the squad where it is available and ideal, though we certainly shouldn’t be quick to squander the talent on offer from our up and coming stars.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!