(Image) Salah responds to Coutinho’s Instagram post celebrating first Aston Villa goal

Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a stellar return to the English top-flight, saving Aston Villa a point against Manchester United with a late goal.

Liverpool star, Mo Salah, was keen to share his congratulations to the former Red, who has already provided some early justification for his loan move to Steven Gerrard’s outfit.

It’s always nice to see a former player haunt one of our rivals and we can only hope for more of the same down the line when the Villans are set to face the Red Devils’ city rivals on the final day of the campaign.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!