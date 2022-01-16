Klopp weighs in on Boris Johnson’s Downing Street parties with ‘pretty clear’ assertion

Jurgen Klopp told reporters at his pre-match presser that his opinion on Boris Johnson is ‘pretty clear’ when questioned on the Prime Minister’s Downing Street parties.

The Tory leader is under heavy pressure following revelations that he and his staff breached COVID-19 protocols they had set at the height of the lockdown.

Anyone familiar with the German’s brand of politics will be under no illusions that the 54-year-old will have been far from impressed with such news, particularly whilst the rest of the country was forced to follow such rules under threat of fines.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LivEchoLFC:

🤐 "My opinion about Mr Johnson is pretty clear" pic.twitter.com/liuihNA1Sd — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 15, 2022