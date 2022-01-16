Liverpool could attract fan fury if pundit’s Mo Salah contract suggestion comes to fruition

Kevin Campbell has suggested that Liverpool could be waiting until the summer to hand Mo Salah extended terms at the club.

Given the Egyptian’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, this would represent a huge gamble on the Anfield-based outfit’s part given only a year would remain on his terms come the end of the campaign.

“They should be talking with his agent now, finding out what he wants – and then the next thing Liverpool fans should be seeing is a photo of him with pen in hand, signing the contract,” the former Arsenal star told Football Insider.

“But I start worrying when he has to come out and say things like that. Something’s not right as far as I’m concerned.

“They may well work it out, but if they already know they’re going to do the deal and are maybe waiting until the summer – why not do it now?”

The former Chelsea hitman has certainly shown no signs of stopping his imperious form anytime soon, registering 32 goal contributions in 26 games for the Reds (across all competitions).

Beyond merely saving some funds by delaying the completion of negotiations to the summer, we can hardly see any benefits associated with not wrapping up talks as soon as possible.

The No.11’s current attendance of the AFCON tournament will, understandably, not expedite the process, of course, so we’re hoping to see a resolution come into player either at the end of January or just leaking over into February.

We can understand the reservations around finances associated with keeping one of the globe’s most talented stars under Anfield’s roof, however, it seems a decision we’d regret not making were Salah to take the rest of his best playing years to another European heavyweight.

